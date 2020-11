On the first day today, devotees after taking bath on Wednesday morning, consumed cooked food items like Arwa rice, Chana dal and gourd as a part of Nahay-Khay ritual.

Tomorrow Kharna will be observed which mark beginning of 36 hours long fast. Devotees will offer their obeisance, the Sandhya Arghya to the setting Sun on Friday. The festival will conclude with Pratah Arghya on Saturday morning where obeisance will be paid to the rising Sun.