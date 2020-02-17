Chess: Koneru Humpy wins Cairns Cup

World Rapid Chess Champion Koneru Humpy re-asserted her supremacy in style by winning the Cairns cup title with 6 points from nine rounds and bag the 45,000 dollar winner’s purse in St. Louis.

Interestingly, in the final round, Humpy drew with GM Dronavalli Harika, who finished sixth with 4.5 points.

The icing on the cake is that Humpy would be gaining five ELO rating points and moving to no.2 in the world list. Reflecting on her game, Koneru Humpy is happy with the way things are going and is looking forward to the Grand Prix in Italy.