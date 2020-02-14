Chennai port temporarily bans crew entry from China, Thailand and Singapore

Ships from these countries considered vulnerable to the spread of the coronavirus disease, were also prohibited from dumping their garbage in the vicinity of the port.

As part of a stepped up monitoring regime since the coronavirus outbreak, health officials have been closely monitoring the health condition of the crew of all ships calling at Chennai Port besides checking the countries visited by the ships.

Captains of vessels have also been asked to share the health condition of their crew via email, on a daily basis, as the ship approaches the Indian coast.