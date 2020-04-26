Chemical & petrochemicals industry becomes nation’s topmost exporting sector for first time

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda congratulated the chemicals and petrochemicals industry on becoming the top exporting sector of the country for the first time.



Union Minister Gowda informed that during April 2019-January 2020, the export of chemicals grew by 7.43 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Total export of chemicals during this period reached 2.68 lakh crore rupees. This constitutes 14.35 per cent of the total exports.



The Minister assured full support to the industry towards making India a leading global hub for manufacturing of chemicals and petrochemicals. He said continuous efforts made by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals have enabled the industry to become the top most exporting segment for the first time.

