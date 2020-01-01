Cheerful welcome to New Year 2020 all over the world

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday asked people to commit themselves to making a peaceful, caring and compassionate society. In his message to fellow citizens on the eve of the New Year, he said: “The dawn of New Year and the new decade is an occasion to commit ourselves to making of a society that is peaceful, caring and compassionate.. This is also an apt occasion to renew our commitment towards a stronger and more prosperous India.”

On New Year’s eve, the President extended greetings and best wishes to all fellow Indians and the global community, saying that ‘May the New Year bring joy and prosperity in your lives’.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu wished the nation on New Year’s eve. In a message, he said that on this New Year, let us resolve to be kinder, more compassionate and considerate human beings.. He said: “I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of the New Year 2020.. The New Year is a time for new beginnings.. It is a time to set new goals in life and make new resolutions.. It is a time to be thankful, a time to rejoice and a time to be hopeful. On this New Year, let us resolve to be kinder, more compassionate and considerate human beings.. Let us pledge to do our best to realise our true potential, as individuals first and then collectively, as a nation.. Let us re-dedicate ourselves to the eternal values of peace, love and brotherhood and work together to build a just, equal, prosperous and inclusive world. On this joyful occasion, let us pray for the happiness, wellbeing and prosperity of the entire world.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video which covered a lot of the progress India achieved in 2019. And responding to this video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Lovely compilation!.. Covers quite a lot of the progress we achieved in 2019.. Here is hoping 2020 marks the continuation of people-powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of 130 crore Indians.”

In a tweet he said: ” Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled.”

India welcomed the New Year with great vigour. People in New Delhi braved the cold and stepped out to celebrate on New Year’s eve in Connaught Place.

New Year was welcomed with grand celebrations in different parts of Mumbai.

In Kolkata, streets were lit up colourfully to welcome the new year.

People of Thiruvananthapuram celebrated the new year with different cultural programmes.

Army personnel at Jaisalmer welcomed the new year with enthusiasm.

Major New Year’s celebrations kicked off around the world as a new day dawned in Asia and Oceania. Auckland in New Zealand was one of the first major cities to countdown to midnight, 18 hours ahead of the ball drop in New York City’s Times Square. Fireworks were seen exploding from Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour and Sky Tower.

In Australia, New Year’s Eve fireworks erupted over Sydney’s iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

Pro-democracy supporters waved flags and shouted slogans during a countdown party in the Tsim Sha-tsui district of Hong Kong. Thousands of revellers welcomed 2020 at neon-lit promenades along the picturesque Victoria Harbour.

Russia welcomed 2020 with a fireworks display over Moscow’s Red Square.. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a televised message, urged fellow citizens to work together in the coming year.

Fireworks exploded over the Burj Khalifa in Dubai as the United Arab Emirates rang in 2020. A dazzling firewks display with rising fountains and music was organised as people looked on, cheering and clapping from the streets below.

Thailand welcomed 2020 with a spectacular fireworks display over the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok. The fireworks represented “Seven Wonders of Blessings”.. These were glory, sustainability, prosperity, joy to the world, diamond in the sky, lucky star and the power of love.

In Japan, tens of thousands of people gathered at Tokyo’s iconic Shibuya crossing to celebrate the New Year.

China welcomed the new year with singing, dancing and a light show at Shou-gang Industrial Park — one of the venues for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. During the celebrations, mascots from the 2022 Winter Olympic Games joined the performers.

And Taiwan’s tallest skyscraper — the Taipei 101 Tower — rang in the New Year with its annual fireworks display. Thousands of people gathered on the streets near the building, which is among the world’s 10 tallest buildings.