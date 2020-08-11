Check out weather forecast for 11.8.2020

The minimum temperature recorded was 27 degrees Celsius and maximum will be around 30 degrees. Chennai will have generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. The minimum temperature recorded was 26 degrees Celsius and maximum is expected to go upto 34 degrees.

Kolkata will have generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature in the metropolis was 27 degrees Celsius while maximum will be around 34 degrees. On to the North, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature was 26 degrees Celsius in Jammu while maximum will be around 33 degrees. The city is likely to experience thunderstorm with rain. Srinagar is likely to have partly cloudy sky and also witness thunderstorm with rain. Minimum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius while maximum is expected to be around 32 degrees.



Ladakh will have partly cloudy sky. The temperature will hover between 16 and 32 degrees Celsius. In Gilgit, the minimum temperature was recorded 20 degrees Celsius and maximum is expected to be around 34 degrees. The region will experience partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon or evening or night. In Muzzafarabad, there will be partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or dust-storm. The minimum temperature recorded was 20 degrees Celsius and maximum is expected to be around 35 degrees.



Chandigarh will have a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature in the city was 26 degrees Celsius while the maximum will be around 33 degrees. In Dehradun, the temperature will hover between 24 and 31 degrees Celsius. The city is expected to have a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature was 22 degrees Celsius while the maximum will settle at around 30 degrees. The city will have generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Guwahati will also have a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature in the city was 26 degrees celsius while the maximum will be around 34 degrees.