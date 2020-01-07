Certain areas of 13th amendment of the constitution cannot be implemented: Sri Lankan President

In a meeting with the envoys of European Union countries on Monday, the President said that political solutions must go hand in hand with economic development for the benefit of the people.

He said if police powers were handed over to the provincial Councils, it would simply lead to politicization of police work.

President suggested it is more practical in appointing people from the districts to the police ranks up to the level of station incharge and it will help solve issues caused by language and cultural differences.

The 13th amendment was brought up as part of Indo-Sri Lanka accord in 1987 and provincial councils were set up as part of devolution of powers, particularly for Tamil minorities.

President Gotabaya has been advocating for development over devolution since he took over office in November last year.

Devolution of land and police powers, part of 13th amendment, has not been implemented so far by any Sri Lankan government. Tamil political parties have been demanding the implementation in letter and spirit.

