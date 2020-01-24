Centre’s Special Outreach Programme in J&K

The Ministers include Giriraj Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prahlad Joshi and Ramesh Pokhriyal. The Union Ministers are inaugurating various developmental projects and meeting people on ground to receive their feedback and suggestions for strengthening Panchayats and Block Development Councils and encourage public participation in developmental initiatives.

During the programme, which started on 18th of January, thirty-six Union ministers have visited across length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir to disseminate information about various developmental projects and welfare initiatives of the government, particularly after the reorganization of J&K into two Union territories. During the week, more than two hundred projects have been inaugurated. The programme will culminate on Friday and the feedback collected will be later analyzed in detail to evolve a comprehensive mechanism for effective implementation of different schemes.