Centre’s Inter Ministerial team visits Mumbai to review lockdown

572 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. Two Inter-Ministerial Central Teams are on visit to make on-spot assessment of situation and issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal.

In wake of increasing number of Coronavirus patients in Mumbai and Pune, two Inter-Ministerial Central Teams are on visit to assess the situation. The IMCT, headed by Sanjay Malhotra, additional secretary, Ministry of Power has reached Pune and held discussions with Collector, Commissioner and other authorities.

This team and other team in Mumbai will visit various places in both the cities and submit their report to Central Government in larger interest of general public. They are also expected to focus on issues like the supply of essential commodities, social distancing in movement of people outside their homes, preparedness of the health infrastructure, safety of health professionals, availability of test kits and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people.

Meanwhile, at least 53 mediapersons from Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus. BMC has isolated them in a hotel for the next 14 days. Efforts are also on to trace their high and low risk contacts.