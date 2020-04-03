Centre urges people to download ‘Aarogya Setu’ App to assess risk of Coronavirus infection

Briefing media in New Delhi today, Joint Secretary in Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Lav Agarwal said, total 2301 confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the country and 157 patients have been recovered. He said, 56 people have lost their lives in the country so far.

He said, during the last two days, 647 confimed cases from 14 states have been reported from those who participated in the Tabligi Jammat in Nizammudin, Markaz, New Delhi. He said, these cases have surged the numbers of confirmed cases in the country.

Mr. Agarwal said, Agriculture Ministry is promoting the e-NAM so that farmers can sell their products online to ensure social distancing. He said, as of now 585 mandis are linked with e-NAM and work is in progress to add 415 mandies in future. He said, Defence Research and Development Organization is developing a bio suits for the health professionals. He said, Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan has expressed his concern over the attack on health care professionals and urged the people to not to create hindrances in duties performed by health care professionals.

