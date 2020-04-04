Centre urges people to download ‘Aarogya Setu’ App: COVID-19

Government on Friday said that a total 30 lakh people have downloaded the Aarogya Setu App. Health and Family Welfare Ministry has urged all the citizens to download this app as this enable people to assess themselves the risk for their catching Coronavirus infection.

Briefing media in New Delhi on Friday, Joint Secretary in Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Lav Agarwal said, total 2301 confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the country and 157 patients have been recovered. He said, 56 people have lost their lives in the country so far.

He said, during the last two days, 647 confimed cases from 14 states have been reported from those who participated in the Tabligi Jammat in Nizammudin, Markaz, New Delhi. He said, these cases have surged the numbers of confirmed cases in the country.

Joint Secretary Agarwal said, Agriculture Ministry is promoting the e-NAM so that farmers can sell their products online to ensure social distancing. He said, as of now 585 mandis are linked with e-NAM and work is in progress to add 415 mandies in future. He said, Defence Research and Development Organization is developing a bio suits for the health professionals. He said, Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan has expressed his concern over the attack on health care professionals and urged the people to not to create hindrances in duties performed by health care professionals.

Joint Secretary in Ministry of Home Affairs, Punya Salila Srivastava said that Centre has asked the states to provide security to the health care professionals. She said, Central government has also requested the state Governments to disburse the benefits of Prime Minister Garib Kalyan package to the beneficiaries at the earliest.

Joint Secretary in Ministry of Home Affairs Srivastava said that Ministry of Home Affairs has blacklisted the 960 foreigners who participated in the Tabligi Jamaat and the strict action will be taken against them under the provisions of Disaster Management Act and Foreigners Act. She said, deportation of these people will be made following the standard protocols.

She said, blacklisting process has been started against those 360 people who have participated in the Tabligi Jammat and returned to their countries. Ms. Srivastava said that all the DGPs and Police Commissioners have been told to take strict actions against the visa violators under the Disaster Management Act and Foreigners Act.

She informed that two new helpline numbers have been added in addition to seven helplines. She said, two new helpline numbers are 1930 which is an all India toll free number and 1944 which is launched for the North Eastern people.

Dr. Manoj from Indian Council of Medical Reasearch has said that 182 laboratories have been given approval so far to conduct the corona virus testing. He said, out of these, 130 are the government laboratories and 52 are private laboratories chains.

He said, on Thursday eight thousand samples have been tested which is the highest figure. He informed that total 66 thousands samples have been tested so far. He said, guidelines related to rapid diagnostic test will be released on Saturday.