Centre to provide all assistance to rain-battered Telangana and Andhra Pradesh | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Centre to provide all assistance to rain-battered Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Union Government is committed to provide all possible assistance to the people of both the states in this hour of need. He also said, his thoughts and prayers are with those affected.

The heavy rains that lashed Hyderabad and other parts of the state left a trail of destruction.

Normal life has been thrown out of gear despite a little respite in heavy rains as the depression moved west-north-westwards from Hyderabad. Met officials informed that over 10 centimetres of rainfall recorded during the past 24 hours in Hyderabad and surrounding places.

Heavy inflows continuing into Musi river and other major reservoirs in the capital city. Flooding into residential areas is continuing.

Meanwhile, Army and NDRF teams joined the state government in rescue and relief works. Hundreds of people have taken shelter at relief camps last night.

