Centre to develop three Bamboo Clusters in Jammu, Katra and Samba areas of J&K

He said it will provide direct employment to nearly 25 thousand people.

Dr Singh said, apart from this a Mega Bamboo Industrial Park at Ghati near Jammu and Bamboo Technology Training Centre will also come up in the region. The Minister said this while addressing a review meeting of the Ministry of DoNER on further steps to be taken for augmenting infrastructure and promoting entrepreneurship in the Bamboo sector in the region after the signing of MoU.

Dr Singh said, a team from his Ministry will soon visit Jammu and explore a field training programme for Bamboo farming in the region. The Minister said, of late Bamboo is being used in low cost housing and as construction material. He said, in coming years, Bamboo Awareness camps will be organized in different parts of the country in this regard.

