Centre takes various initiatives for creation of infrastructure in country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address last year had announced that Rs. 100 lakh crore will be spent towards infrastructure creation in the country.

The last six years have seen massive spending on roads, railways, water, irrigation and urban infrastructure.

In the last one year, in Railways, new line, doubling and gauge conversion commissioning increased to 2,226 kilometres in 2019-20, which is nearly 50 per cent more with reference to average annual commissioning achieved during 2009 to 2014.

Railway Electrification works completed on a total of 5,782 route kilometres during the year. During the last financial year, Government had kept a target of 30 kilometres per day for construction of highways and achieved it.

A record 3,979 kilometres of National Highways constructed in Financial Year 2019-20.

In Civil Aviation sector, restrictions have been eased in use of Indian air space to increase efficiency of passenger aircraft and to save fuel and time.

There will be more world class airports in the country soon through PPP mode. Government has also planned to make India a Global Hub for maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircrafts.

Last year, Ministry of Civil Aviation launched the 4th round of Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)- Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik( UDAN) to further enhance the connectivity to remote and regional areas of the country.

Focus of this round is in priority areas like North Eastern Region, Hilly States, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Islands.

During Covid-19 crisis, Lifeline Udan flights operated to ensure continuous supply of essential and medical supplies across the country.