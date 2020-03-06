Centre suspends broadcast of 2 Kerala-based channels over Delhi violence reporting

The two channels – Media One and Asianet News TV – were earlier issued a show cause notice and after they filed their replies, the ministry found them to be in violation of the Programme Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

The orders issued to the two channels cited the instances of reporting which were in contravention with the rules and stated that such reporting could “enhance the communal disharmony” across the country when the situation is “highly volatile”.