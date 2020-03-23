Centre stops all incoming passengers on 107 immigration check points 

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus outbreak. All incoming passenger traffic on all 107 Immigration Check Posts which includes all airport ICPs, all seaport ICPs, all land port ICPs, all rail port ICPs and all river port ICPs has been stopped in view of the spread of COVID-19″.

Vehicles and trains carrying goods for trade or essential goods and supplies are exempted from this prohibition along with their crew, driver, helper, cleaner, etc. subject to their thorough screening by medical staff for COVID-19

