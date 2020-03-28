Centre sets up PM-CARES fund to deal with COVID-19 pandemic; PM Modi appeals people to contribute

This will be a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister is the Chairman of this trust and its Members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

Citizens and organisations can go to the website pmindia.gov.in and donate to PM CARES Fund. This fund will enable micro-donations allowing a large number of people will be able to contribute with smallest of denominations.

Donations to this fund will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G).PM Narendra Modi has always believed and shown in actions that public participation is the most effective way to mitigate any issue and this is yet another example.



In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, people from all walks of life has expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. He appealed to the people to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. Prime Minister said, this will go a long way in creating a healthier India. He said, this fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead.

The account number for the PM CARES fund is 2121PM20202 with IFSC code SBIN0000691. The SWIFT code is SBININBB104 and the UPI id is [email protected].

People can also donate to the fund on pmindia.gov.in using UPI, Net Banking, RTGS, NEFT and debit and credit cards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that every single contribution in the PM- CARES Fund matters and there is nothing big or little. Reacting to the enthusiastic response of the people, PM Modi in a tweet said that it shows our collective resolve to defeat COVID-19. In response to a student’s contribution, PM Modi said, the future of the nation is ensuring the nation’s future.

