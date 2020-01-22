Centre seeks 7-day deadline for hanging death row convicts

Govt stressed that “need of the hour” was to lay down guidelines in “the interest of the victims” rather than keeping the rights of the convicts in mind.

MHA seeks a direction “to mandate all competent courts, state governments, prison authorities in country to issue death warrant of a convict within seven days of rejection of his mercy petition to execute death sentence within 7 days thereafter irrespective of stage of review petition/curative petition/mercy petition of his co-convicts.

Centre moves Supreme Court for fixing as deadline of seven days for execution of death penalty of condemned prisoners after issuance of black warrant.

The plea of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) assumes significance in view of the death row convicts in the sensational Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case of 2012 filing review, curative and mercy petitions, which has delayed their hanging.

The government stressed that the “need of the hour” was to lay down guidelines in “the interest of the victims” rather than keeping the rights of the convicts in mind.

In an application, the MHA sought a direction “to mandate all competent courts, state governments, prison authorities in country to issue death warrant of a convict within seven days of rejection of his mercy petition and to execute death sentence within 7 days thereafter irrespective of the stage of review petition/curative petition/mercy petition of his co-convicts.”