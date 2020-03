Union Government, on Monday, clarified that there is no plan to extend the 21 days’ lockdown which came intro force on 25th of this month.

In a tweet, Press Information Bureau said, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has denied media reports claiming that the government will extend the lockdown.



It said, there are rumours and media reports claiming that the government will extend the lock down when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary rejected these reports and stated that these are baseless.