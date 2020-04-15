Centre releases new lockdown guidelines till May 3

Additional public activities will be allowed from April 20, like agriculture, horticulture activities and procurement of the same. The guidelines mandate closing of some Central, state government offices, commercial, private establishments, industrial establishments and all transport services.

The guideline also mandates the appointment of incident commanders responsible for the overall implementation of these measures.

Ministry of Home Affairs issues consolidated revised guidelines on measures to be taken by Ministries and departments of Government of India, state/UT governments and state/UT authorities for containment of COVID-19.

Addressing the country on Tuesday, PM Modi announced that the COVID-19 lockdown will be extended till May 3. A decision will be taken on easing restrictions after April 20. “Till April 20, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. We will have to keep a close watch on the places which are expected to be converted into hotspots. The creation of new hotspots will further challenge our hard work and our austerity,” PM said.

Some of the guidelines include:

1. Until May 3, all domestic & international air travel of passengers(except for security purposes), passenger movement by trains(except for security purposes), buses for public transport, metro rail services to remain prohibited.

2. All religious places shall be closed for public, religious congregations are strictly prohibited until May 3. In case of funerals, congregation of more than 20 persons will not be permitted for the period.

3. All educational, training institution etc shall remain closed, taxis (including auto & cycle rickshaws) & services of cab aggregators to remain prohibited until May 3. Cinema halls, malls,shopping/sports complexes,gyms,swimming pools,theaters, bars etc to remain closed till May 3.

4. All agricultural & horticultural activities to remain fully functional, such as – farming operations by farmers & farm workers in field, agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products, including MSP operations.

5. Bank branches and ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations, banking correspondents, ATM operation and cash management agencies to remain functional.