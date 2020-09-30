Centre releases COVID-19 Safe Workplace Guidelines for Industry

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister said, these guidelines are commendable and timely and it will help in welfare of the industrial workers.

Health Minister said, the guidelines will act as a comprehensive planning guidance for employers and workers to use it to help identify risk levels of Covid-19 at individual workplace settings in their premises and to determine appropriate control measures.

The Minister said, these guidelines consolidate all important measures into a ready reckoner of action points to make the workplace safe based on the bulwark of infection control measures like respiratory hygiene, frequent hand washing, social distancing and frequent sanitization of the workplace.

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of the workers. He said, as the country is moving towards the unlocking of economic activities, it is important that the guidelines are followed within the industry premises.

Health Minister added that scientific prevention, precaution and positive attitude will help in the fight against COVID. He also lauded ESIC hospitals which are playing an important role in providing services to the COVID patients.

Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said, these guidelines for safety of industrial workers will encourage people. He said, it is important to prepare ourselves mentally for the present situation and spread awareness about the COVID appropriate behaviour.