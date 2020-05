Centre provides around 1.2 cr N95 masks, over 96 lakh PPE to States, UTs

The Ministry said, Centre has provided around one crore 20 lakh N95 masks and over 96 lakh Personal Protective Equipment to the States, Union territories and Central Institutions.

Government said, the doubling time in the past 14 days was 13.3 and it has improved to 15.4 in the last three days.