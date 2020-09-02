Centre increases sports disciplines for direct recruitment

Department of Personnel & Training, included 20 such games in the list for direct recruitment. The move comes following a proposal from the Department of Sports for inclusion of some more disciplines in the list of 43 sports for recruitment of sportspersons to any Group C post in ministries/departments of government of India.

Accordingly, the list of sports for the purpose of recruitment of sportspersons by government of India is revised and now it has 63 disciplines. Sportspersons who have represented a state or the country in national or international competitions in any of the 63 games/sports are eligible for appointment for Group C level posts.

Now the list has been expanded to include 20 more disciplines including baseball, rugby, basketball, deaf sports, tug-of-war, mallakhamb and para sports (for sports discipline included in para Olympics and Para Asian Games).

-Tapas Bhattacharya