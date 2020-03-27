Centre fixes MRP of face masks, hand sanitizers

Consumer Affairs Ministry said, one hundred distilleries and more than 500 manufacturers have been permitted to produce hand sanitizers. Most of them have commenced production and others are likely to commence production in a week.

The Ministry said, Central and State Governments are taking all steps to ensure supply of essential items during the lockdown to combat the Novel Coronavirus. In order to prevent spread of Corona virus, hand sanitizers are used by public, health workers and hospitals. The Ministry said, the demand of sanitizers is increasing day by day.

With a view to maintain demand and supply balance, State Government authorities including Excise Commissioners, Cane Commissioners, Drug Controllers as well as District Collectors of various states have been advised to remove any bottlenecks in supply of ethanol to manufacturers of hand sanitizers. It has asked to give permissions or licenses to the applicants including distilleries who intend to manufacture hand sanitizers. These manufacturers have also been asked to work in three shifts to maximize their output.

In order to ensure that hand sanitizers are made available to general public and hospitals at a reasonable price, government has also fixed the Maximum Retail Price of sanitizers. The retail prices of hand sanitizers shall not be more than 100 rupees per bottle of 200 milliitres.