Centre extends validity of health organisations already empaneled under CGHS till June 30

An order issues by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, this extension will be valid till 30th June this year or the next date of empannelment whichever is earlier on the same terms and conditions and rates.



However, all hospitals and diagnostic centers shall charge National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Labotaries, NABL rates only for investigations conducted by them which are NABL accredited.



For all other investigations, non-NABL rates may be claimed.

Please share this news







