Centre emphasizes on enhancing testing, prompt contact tracing, timely clinical management of Covid-19 cases

Government has also helped the States to significantly ramp up testing capacities and this has resulted in reduced positivity in the country. Currently the national positivity rate stands at 6.73 per cent in India.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, tests were ramped up in Delhi through increased RT-PCR testing along with Rapid Antigen tests which gives results in only about 30 minutes.

It said, Delhi has witnessed a huge increase in testing. It said, an average of 18,766 samples per day between 1st to 5th July were tested.

The Ministry said, due to the increased testing, the positivity rate has seen a substantial decrease from about 30 percent to 10 percent in the last three weeks.