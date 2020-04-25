Centre constitutes 4 additional IMCTs for Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad and Chennai

Briefing media in New Delhi, Health Ministry Official on Friday said, in last 28 days, 15 districts have had no new case. He said, till date, there are 80 districts in the country that have reported no new cases in last 14 days. The districts have maintained the status of no new cases and also new districts get added into the category.

The Official informed that Union Health Minister interacted with all State Health Ministers, Ministers for Medical Education and Health Secretaries through Video Conferencing to discuss management of COVID-19.

Home Ministry Official said, the Ministry on Friday constituted four additional Inter-Ministerial Central Teams, IMCTs, each headed by an Additional Secretary level officer to Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad and Chennai. Home Ministry had constituted six IMCTs earlier to make on-spot assessment of situation, issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal and submit their report to Central Government in larger interest of general public.

The IMCTs focus on range of issues including compliance and implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines, supply of essential commodities, Social Distancing, preparedness of the health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of relief camps for labour and poor people.

The Official said, IMCT Mumbai has deliberated upon provision of medical facilities for non-COVID19 patients. It has also suggested to arrange for institutional quarantine for two thousand to three thousand people and to increase testing capacity and increase strength of surveillance teams using volunteers. MHA official said, IMCT, Mumbai has suggested installation of portable toilets in Dharavi, Mumbai to augment the number of community toilets.

The official said, IMCT Indore team has reported that there are 171 containment zones in Indore of which 20 are critical.

She said, adequate Kits, PPEs, masks and other safety equipment are available and Lockdown measures are being followed properly.

The official said, Health infrastructure and safety of health care workers are being ensured. She said, Indore team also inspected centres for Divyang Jan, quarantine centres, PDS shops, migrant workers and interacted with all stakeholders. The official said, Government has provided a facility whereby farmers are able to sell their produce at MSP without going to mandis, thereby decongesting them.