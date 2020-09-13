Centre chairs high level meeting to comprehensively review Coronavirus preparedness, response

The meeting focused on evidence based learning on management of cases across the Districts and States. The meeting also discussed the stage of vaccine development and vaccine distribution plan as well as the need for District Health Action Plans for long term management of various aspects of COVID.

During the meeting, it was noted with satisfaction that all Empowered Groups have worked very hard to achieve benchmarks in COVID management. The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister also directed all concerned for an evidence based preparedness of all aspects of COVID-19 with active participation of districts and States for effectiveness.

During the meeting, a presentation was given by the Health Secretary on the COVID status in India, ongoing strategic interventions and future challenges. He also discussed about the eVIN Platform focusing on the vaccine supply chain, beneficiary enrolment system and the delivery system once the vaccine is available.

NITI Aayog Member, Dr Vinod Paul made a detailed presentation on projections of cases based on various models. He also explained the ongoing efforts by the National Expert Group on vaccine administration for COVID-19. The overall landscape on vaccine research both global and in India was also briefed. Based on the many projections scenarios, Dr. P.K. Mishra directed all concerned to build on the knowledge and analysis that has been developed over the last few months to work out the Detailed Action Plan for the coming months.

The need for continuously upgrading and augmenting human resources, getting the right mix of testing for effective case management, contact tracing and isolation, uninterrupted oxygen supply and other medical equipments, were all discussed at length. Integration of AYUSH for prophylaxis and mitigation of syndrome was also discussed.

Dr P K Mishra also emphasized the need for continuous caution and prevention by maintaining two meter distance, use of mask and hand wash. He said, the concerted behaviour change campaign will again be taken up to re-emphasize that unlocking does not mean lowering our guard against infection. During the meeting, the need to unlock, work and still follow the non-pharmacological preventive measures was strongly recommended.

The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Scientific Adviser and all concerned Empowered Action Group Convenors and Secretaries of concerned Departments.