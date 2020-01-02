Centre assures Rajasthan govt of all possible support to prevent further deaths of infants in Kota

A total of 963 children died in this hospital last year amid allegations of negligence in the treatment of children.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has written a letter to the Chief Secretary of the state instructing to take all necessary steps to prevent the death of children. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said that the government is fully sensitive to the deaths. In a tweet, Mr. Gehlot said that there has been a decrease in infant deaths in the state.

On the other hand, Congress President Sonia Gandhi today met the party’s State in-Charge Avinash Pandey and inquired about the whole matter. After meeting with Mrs. Gandhi, Mr. Pandey told that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sent a detailed report to the Congress President.