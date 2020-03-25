Centre asks states to sensitise people about exemptions during lockdown

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba told the Chief Secretaries of States and Union Territories that the supply of ready made and cooked food is to be ensured and as far as possible, home deliveries should be facilitated.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla briefed the Chief Secretaries on the Lockdown Measures.

Principal Secretary to PM mentioned that the present situation is unique and if people do not maintain distance, there are chances of multiplying infection even if few people assemble.

The Home Secretary shared the Guidelines on the measures to be taken by Ministries and Departments of Government of India, States and Union Territories for containment of the COVID-19 Epidemic. The Chief Secretaries were also briefed about those exempted from lockdown like Doctors, Medical Staff, Essential Services, Security, Media etc.

