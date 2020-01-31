Centre asks banks to collect annual life certificates of its Pensioners from their doorsteps for continued pension

Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has taken this landmark step to make life easier for senior citizens to submit their Annual Life Certificate for continued pension.

An official statement said an amount not exceeding 60 rupees will be charged for the service. Pensioners are required to give proof of them being alive to banks every year in order to ensure continued pension.

The statement said directions have been issued to all pension disbursing banks to send SMS or emails to all their pensioners on 24th of October, 1st of November, 15th of November and 25th of November every year reminding them to submit their annual life certificates by 30th November.

The banks will also ask such pensioners through SMS and email if they are interested in submission of life certificate through a chargeable doorstep service.