Centre allows States/UTs to hire special buses for transportation of train passengers

Home Ministry said, under the Standard Operating Procedure, to and fro movement of passengers from railway station to home has been allowed on the basis of confirmed e – tickets.

The Ministry said, some of the state governments have requested to allow special buses to ferry, the passengers arriving by train to their homes.

It further said, keeping in view the situation, State and UT governments are allowed to engage special buses from railway station, wherever public or personal transport is not available.

They have to maintain proper social distance norms.

