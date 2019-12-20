Centre allays concerns over Citizenship Amendment Act 

Centre has allayed concerns over citizenship amendment act amid protests in various parts of the country.

Government has clarified that there is no need to worry over the citizenship amendment act and rumours being spread in the country are baseless.

For the first time on Thursday, Delhi witnessed a massive rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act sending a strong message to those who have been rumour mongering over it.

Refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan came out in large number in support at Rajghat in Delhi.

People from film industry and intellectuals along with refugees took out march in favor of the act in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are closed on Friday. Trains will not be halting at these stations. All other stations are open and services are normal.

The Delhi Police also appealed to people seeking their cooperation in maintaining law & order.

While Thursday also saw huge protests held against Citizenship Amendment Act in various parts of the country. Left parties organised nationwide protests against CAA. In the national capital, some left leaders were taken into preventive detention after they were refused permission to carry out a peace march from Mandi house to Shaheed Park.

At the Red Fort, protesters defied prohibitory orders and attempted to carry out a march against CAA..The police took action and detained a large number of protesters. Protesters from different organisations also gathered at Jantar Mantar to raise their voice.

In Uttar Pradesh, the protests got out of hand in state capital Lucknow. There was stone pelting and arson. The police had to lob tear gas shells to scatter protesters. The city also saw Samajwadi Party and Congress worker protesting on the streets. The U.P govt said it will take strict action against protesters.

The Left’s bandh call saw a partial response in Bihar. Protesters squatted on train tracks at Rajendra Nagar railway station in Patna because of which train services were impacted in the morning for some time..

Several demonstrations were also held in Karnataka. Authorities had imposed prohibitory orders in several parts of the state including Bengaluru & Mangaluru on Wednesday night and these will remain in place till midnight on Saturday. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa directed the police to show restraint while dealing with protesters. Meanwhile, two persons have died in police firing during protest in Mangalore.

