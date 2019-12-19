Centre allays concerns over citizenship amendment act; says no Indian citizen needs to worry

Amid protest in the parts of the country, the Government clarified that there is no need to worry over the citizenship amendment act and rumours being spread in the country are baseless.

Prakash Javadekar reiterated that NRC is not a population register and it is like a Aadhaar Card for identification.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a rally in support of CAA. Refuges from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan came out in large number at RajGhat in Delhi and supported the Modi govt.

Refuges from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan also met BJP working president JP Nadda and thanked PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. On the occasion, JP Nadda said that the law is in the interest of the country and NRC will also me implemented in the country in Future.

Chief Ministers of UP and Uttarakhand appealed to the people to maintain peace in the country and said that amended citizenship act is a law to give citizenship and not to snatch it. They also charged the opposition for misleading the people on the act.

Rumours doing the rounds different paltform including social media and there is urgent need of making people aware of it.

