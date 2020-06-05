Central team to visit cyclone AMPHAN affected areas of West Bengal today to assess damages

Joint Secretary in the Union Home Ministry Anuj Sharma is leading the delegation comprising senior officers of Agriculture, Fisheries, Finance, Power, Jal Shakti, Road and Transport Ministries.

The team will visit affected areas today.

The Central team will visit Amphan ravaged worst hit areas in North and South 24 Paraganas districts. Out of seven members one group will visit Sandeshkhali, Sarberia, Dhamakhai in North 24 Paraganas while another team will go to Patharpratima, Bharatpur, Brajo Ballavpur in South 24 Paraganas districts.

Besides, roads and ferry services the team will make aerial surveys to have an experience on the extent of damages.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 1000 crore rupees initial financial assistance to West Bengal after visiting the affected areas.

The State Government has also earmarked 1000 Crore rupees for relief and restoration work.

The Central team will also meet the top brass of the West Bengal Government. The Super Cyclonic Storm caused havoc damages in the State besides claiming 96 lives so far.