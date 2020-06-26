Central team takes stock of COVID19 situation in Ahmedabad

According to official sources, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel who is also holding the portfolio of Health Ministry remained present in the meeting along with senior officials. The Central team led by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in Union Health Ministry was appraised by the Chief Minister about the Covid19 situation in the state and steps taken by the state government.



The team also visited CM Dashboard and reviewed the situation at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital through CM Dashboard. It also reviewed the facilities provided to Covid19 patients in civil hospital and also talked with doctors.Two member Central team also visited some micro containment zones of Ahmedabad city and discussed the strategy to contain Covid19 with Municipal officials.

