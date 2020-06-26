Central team on a visit to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana to review COVID19 situation

The Central team will review the measures undertaken by the three states for containment of COVID-19. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has improved to 57.43 percent in India. In the last 24 hours, over 13 thousand COVID-19 patients have been cured. With this, the number of cured cases has reached over two lakh 71 thousand so far.

Cases per lakh in India currently stands at 33.39 against the world’s 120.21 cases per lakh population. Also, death per lakh population in the country is presently amongst the lowest in the world with 1.06 deaths per lakh against the world average of 6.24 deaths per lakh population. In a significant ramping of the testing facilities across the country, India now has 1007 diagnostic labs and over 75 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted till now.