Central team in Chennai to inspect measures taken to prevent COVID-19 infection

After initial discussions with Chief Secretary K Shanmugam about the enforcement of lockdown and other issues, the team also spoke with Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash and other officials.

At Alwarpet, the officials interacted with 53 migrant labourers at a community hall and enquired about their situation.

Later, they visited a fair price shop in the region and inspected the essential commodity packets that were being distributed to the public.

Later in the day, the Central team visited the Communicable Diseases Hospital at Tondiarpet and inspected the isolation wards where COVID-19 patients are admitted.

They also met migrant labourers housed at a community hall in Periamet and visited a containment zone in Pudupet.

The team is scheduled to visit more places including other hospital facilities in the coming days.