Central Railway launches Robotic ‘Captain Arjun’ to intensify screening, surveillance

The Brain Child behind this innovation of ‘Captain Arjun’, Alok Bohra DIG/RPF, Central Railway said that the high infection rates among multiple segments of people across the world have hampered efforts to tackle COVID-19 pandemic that prompted to consider robotic screening. Captain Arjun can be deployed for multiple uses and it is an effective element in station access control and will augment the station security plan.



Captain Arjun is equipped with a motion sensor, one PTZ camera and one Dome Camera. The Cameras use Artificial Intelligence algorithms to track suspicious and antisocial activity. It also has an inbuilt siren, motion activated spotlight, with an in-built internal storage for recording in case there is a network failure. Captain Arjun does thermal screening and records the temperature in a digital display panel.



If temperature is higher than reference range, it sounds an abnormal automatic alarm. Captain Arjun also has a sensor-based sanitizer and mask dispenser and can speak in local language. The robot has floor sanitisation facility with good battery backup. The success of this Artificial Intelligence enabled Robotic Captain Arjun is expected to give enough protective cover to the passengers while undergoing the screening and also ensure security in the railway premises.

