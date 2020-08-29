Central Institutes of Hotel Management & Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management organise various Activities on Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Ministry of Tourism has been regularly working to promote the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha through various activities. Even during the COVID-19 Pandemic Bharat Central Institutes of Hotel Management affiliated to NCHMCT & Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management organised various Activities on Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat since 8th May 2020 to 24th August 2020. The activities witnessed an enthusiastic participation in the true spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

The details of EBSB activities are as below-

In May 2020, 20 central Institute of Hotel management 27 activities covering 32 paired States wherein 6141 persons participated.

In June, 2020, 20 central Institute of Hotel management 52 activities covering 26 paired states and 4167 persons participated.

In July, 2020, 20 central Institute of Hotel management 17 activities covering 26 paired states and 2966 participated.

Till 24 th August ,2020,20 central Institute of Hotel management 20 activities proposed covering 26 paired states and till now 5 Central institutes conducted the programs Reports awaited & 15 institutes programs scheduled.

These activities include virtual online quiz, webinars ,Inter Institute Quiz between IHM-Bangalore & IHM- Dehradun

Webinar on regional cuisine regional food feature by Indian chef focusing on Manipuri and Nagaland Quiz

Online quiz and Webinar on Cultural, Art and Cuisine of Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Virtual Webinar on Interconnecting Kashmir and Tamil Nadu  A Cultural Journey using Zoom “Tourism in Kashmir”

An online meeting organised with participation of students of IHM Ahmedabad and students and representatives of Pt. Ravi Shankar Shukla University Raipur, Webinar on art, culture and cuisine of Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, Online Quiz, Online Debate competition Live Recipe demonstration

Panel discussion conducted through webinar on Analytical comparison of Andhra Pradesh and Punjabi Cuisine by experts attended by students ,Amazing Assam (For Students of IHM Jaipur),Taste of Rajasthan for IHM Guwhati online webinar, Online Quiz contest for the students of IHM Hajipur on EBSB theme include geography, history, culture, sports & games, tourism and all other relevant topics about India.

IHM Hyderabad conducted online Presentation on Haryanvi Cuisine, Webinar on  Uttar Pradesh cuisine and culture  attended by IHM Shillong students & IHM lucknow students, IHM Mumbai released Video of Odissa famous food dishes , Odissa cuisine quiz on social media Online, Online Inter college Quiz competition

Webinar on  Himachal Pradesh Cuisine and Culture & Hornbill Festival USP of Nagaland ,Tourism State Online Event on costume, Tourist destination and Regional cuisine on paired states conducted by IHM Gwalior

Online Quiz competition Kerla state Tourist Destination, Painting Competition on Manipur Traditional Arts. Online food video competition on Paired states in Google Meet platform, write up competition on Meghalaya cuisine by IHM Shillong

Virtual Essay writing, Live cooking demo by Faculties from Ihm Gwalior & Ihm Shimla

Poster making competition,the theme wonders of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh by CIHM chennai, Online Debate session, Cuisine awareness activity & Webinar on Andhra & Punjabi Cuisine by Ihm Gurudaspur , Online presentation on Assam handicraft, by IHM Guwhati

Webinar on the topic community based tourism, Post covid-19,Virtual Food Walk ,Street food of East & West Delhi, the food of Delhi then and now by IHM Pusa New Delhi

An online quiz competition on Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat was conducted for the students of IITTM.

The First round of the Quiz was held on 27 May 2020 on the pairing states of Madhya Pradesh  Manipur & Nagaland.

The final round was conducted on 29 May 2020 on the topic PAN India.

IITTM has organized an Online National Essay writing Competition on My City My Culture in which participation had submitted their entries under three categories:

School students (Class 6th -12th )

College students (U.G. and P.G.)

Open category (All those who does not fall under above category)

The competition was Bi-lingual and the participants were asked to submit their essay within the time period of the one week. Within the time limit IITTM has received 135 entries from all over India.

The first round of the competition was held on 17 Jun 2020, where the students have to attempt 100 questions on the pairing states Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. Five from each group qualified for the Next round.

The final round for school group was held on 26 Jun 2020 on pairing states Maharashtra and Odisha and for second group it was held on 30 Jun 2020 on pairing states Rajasthan and Assam.

IITTM has organized Online National Poetry and Narration competition under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

The registration was opened from all across country and participants have sent a copy of poetry written by them along with a video of narration of poetry.

The judgment was based on the theme of the poetry, use of language, originality of poetry and the art of narration.