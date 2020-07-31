Saturday , August 1 2020
Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Central Government to fund 112 startups to promote Agri Firms
Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News Today

Central Government to fund 112 startups to promote Agri Firms

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said the funds will be given to the start-ups selected by different knowledge partners and agribusiness incubators in the area of agro-processing, food technology and value addition.

He said, the funds will be provided under the Innovation and Agri-entrepreneurship Development Programme launched under the revamped Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. These start-ups were trained for two months at 29 agri-business incubation centres spread across the country.
 

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved