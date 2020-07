This year, the CBSE has recorded an increase of 5.38 per cent in pass percentage as compared to last year. Trivandrum region has recorded highest pass percentage at 97.67 while Patna region lowest at 74.57.

The pass percentage of Delhi region is 94.39. The result can be accessed at – www.cbseresults.nic.in , www.cbse.nic.in and www.results.nic.in. Students can also access the result through telephone number- 011- 24300699