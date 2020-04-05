Center makes over 50 crore poor eligible for free COVID-19 testing under Ayushman Bharat

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that more than 50 crore poor and vulnerable citizens will be eligible for free COVID- 19 testing and treatment under Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana- PMJAY.



In a tweet, Dr Vardhan said that testing at private labs and treatment in designated hospitals has now been made free for Ayushman beneficiaries across the country. He said, the private sector should act as a key partner in the fight against COVID-19 infection. Dr Vardhan appealed to the private labs and hospitals to come forward in large numbers to become a part of this effort.

