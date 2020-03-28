Center issues advisory to make adequate arrangements for migrant workers: COVID-19 Lock down

In a letter to the States, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has asked the States to take immediate steps to provide adequate support, including food and shelter to migrant agricultural labourers, industrial workers and other unorganized sector workers during the 21-day Nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

The States have been advised to take steps to ensure that students, working women from other States are also allowed to continue in their existing accommodation.



To mitigate the situation for unorganized sector workers, particularly stranded migrant workers, States need to explore measures by involving various agencies, including NGOs, to provide food and shelter with basic amenities.

The States have also been advised to make these vulnerable groups aware of the measures taken by the Government including provision of free food grains and other essential items through PDS.



The Home Ministry has also advised the States to ensure that hotels, rented accommodations and hostels continue to remain functional and delivery of essential items is streamlined, so that students, working women hostel inmates are allowed to continue in existing facilities, while observing precautions.

The Ministry also added that States and UTs are being repeatedly directed to enforce the lockdown strictly and take action against violators under various provisions of law. This is imperative to contain the spread of COVID-19.