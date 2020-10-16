Celebration of 78th EME Corps Day | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, which celebrated its 78th Corps Day on 15 Oct 2020, is responsible to provide integrated engineering support to the entire range of equipment and weapon systems of the Indian Army during complete life cycle from design to discard thus enhancing the Army’s combat potential by exploiting the power of technology and innovation.

The Corps of EME has achieved new highs in various fields and has proved to be a force multiplier in enhancing combat effectiveness. The Corps proved its mettle during the COVID-19 pandemic where critical medical care equipment including Ventilators were kept in state of mission readiness. Numerous innovations were developed which have contributed to the national effort in fighting COVID-19.

The Corps has always taken the lead in the field of adventure sports in Indian Army. It has given tremendous impetus in the field of mountaineering, sky diving, sailing, hot water ballooning, para sailing, hang gliding, skiing, rafting, canoeing and exploration to Antarctica. Padamshree Awardee Milkha Singh, also known as Flying Sikh, represented India in three Summer Olympics and Commonwealth Games. Col JK Bajaj, VSM, SM excelled in the field of mountaineering. More recently Lt Col Bharat Pannu won the ‘VirtualRace Across America’, while Lt Col Vishal Ahlawat, a marathon runner has brought laurels by creating records in numerous half marathons.

The Corps of EME has always risen to the occasion to ensure that the operational preparedness of the Indian Army is maintained at highest level. The Soldier craftsman solemnly pledges to the fallen brethren that the Corps will uphold their legacy and bring glory to the country.