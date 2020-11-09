Celebrate this Diwali with Equator’s One-Time 33% Discount Introductory Festive Offer

In the wake of the current pandemic, India has witnessed an inherently ‘indoor’ festive season and a revolutionary shift in consumer behavior. During such auspicious occasions like Diwali, customers look forward to attractive festive offers. Owing to the same, Equator Advanced Appliances one of the leading US based home appliance brands has introduced a huge discount of 33 percent as its one-time Special Festive Offer, making its appliances affordable for the Indian audience. The smart washing machine, Super Combo EZ 5000 CV is available on the brand’s website and through e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart. The month-long offer will be valid till Diwali i.e. 14th November 2020.

With Diwali and the upcoming wedding season, the company has also integrated a unique Saree Wash Cycle for consumers to preserve their aesthetic fabric. Considering the current scenario, it is also important to keep-up the festive spirit while maintaining the social-distancing norms. With the current shortage of House-Help and increasing laundry expenses, the Super Combo EZ 5000 CV will help with its advanced 100% Dry feature that allows customers to get Ready-to-Use completely dry clothes.

Commenting on the Month-long Festive Offer, Mr. Atul Vir, CEO and Founder, Equator Advanced Appliances says, “With our recent entry in the Indian market, we aim to make laundry chores hassle-free and affordable for today’s smart and tech-savvy customers. As this is our first Diwali in India, we have launched this attractive scheme to keep up the festive spirit. This will help customers stay safe while celebrating festivals indoors.”

He further adds, “With an uptick in the adoption of technology in the semi urban and rural regions in India, we are confident that we will see a rise in demand from these regions in the coming months. We are looking for strategic collaborations with local partners across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities and will be strongly focusing on building a robust supply chain for faster and efficient distribution network. “

Further contributing to the eco-friendly practice, Equator offers products that are powered by Clean Energy and promote Health and Wellness. The company has designed the machine to help save energy and water consumption by 20%. The machine comes with a lot of other features that focuses on protecting clothes from dust mites, and other allergens. It comes with an In-built Sanitize cycle that helps kill germs by heating the water at a temperature of 74 degrees Celsius. The anti-microbial treatment technology reduces the growth of bacteria while keeping the clothes safe.