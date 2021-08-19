Celebrate Festivals in Style! Samsung Brings a Unique Loyalty Program ‘Samsung Home’ on Flipkart to Reward Samsung Fans

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand, today announced a unique consumer loyalty program in association with Flipkart called ‘Samsung Home’. This on-of-a-kind consumer loyalty program has been designed to incentivize existing Samsung consumers by offering them affordability benefits, acknowledging their love and preference for Samsung’s consumer electronics products.

This program brings special benefits to consumers on second purchase of Samsung’s latest Televisions, Washing Machines, Refrigerators or Microwaves till September 30, 2021. Consumers who have bought Samsung consumer electronics products on Flipkart on or after July 28, 2021 can avail this offer.

Under this program, customers will be eligible for paying only 50% of their first EMI (up to INR 2,500) and this benefit is applicable if subsequent purchases are of a different product category. For instance, if a consumer has bought a Samsung Television on Flipkart on or after July 28, 2021, this offer can be availed on purchase of Washing Machine, Refrigerator or Microwave till September 30, 2021.

“At Samsung, we are excited to announce a unique program with Flipkart called ‘Samsung Home’. This program is aimed at Samsung loyalists and reward them for buying their second Samsung consumer electronics product to upgrade their living spaces with the latest technology. This program is valid on our wide range of consumer electronics and with this program we are sure to address the evolving needs of our consumers, especially as they are spending more time at home,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

Steps to avail the “Samsung Home’ loyalty program:

The first Samsung consumer electronics purchase should be made before September 15 on Flipkart

Post the first purchase, Samsung Home program gets activated automatically

Consumers can plan their second purchase of Samsung’s latest Televisions, Washing Machines, Refrigerators or Microwaves till September 30, 2021 on Flipkart

To avail this benefit, there should be a gap of 15 days between first purchase and second purchase

Customer will get 50% off on first EMI ( Up to INR 2,500 ) of subsequent purchases

For more details, visit – https://www.flipkart.com/samsung-home-offer-2021-store

