CDS says countries sponsoring terrorism have to be diplomatically isolated

Speaking at Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi, he said, there has to be diplomatic isolation of those sponsoring terrorism and any country sponsoring terrorism has to be taken to task. He said, a country cannot have partners who on the one hand are partnering in global war on terrorism and sponsoring terrorism on the other hand. He added, as long as there are states which sponsor terrorism, there will be terrorism and we will have to live with this menace.

Rawat said, there is a need to take hard line approach in dealing with terrorism, the way US adopted after 9/11 declaring global war on terror. He said, blacklisting by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is one of good measures to restrict the terrorism. General Rawat said, online radicalisation can be stopped if the right person can be targeted. He said, those who have been radicalised should be de-radicalised.

On the newly created post CDS, General Rawat said, the Chief of Defence Staff has authority over service chiefs in some areas other than operations.