CDFT organised E Quiz on Covid-19 and Food Acceptability

Udaipur : During lockdown period CDFT students and faculty organized one week (25th-31stMay,2020) E-Quiz on COVID-19 and Food Acceptability. There was a great response received from various reputed institutions and SAU’s like NDRI, Kernal, CFTRI and TNAU, AP etc. Besides this a good number of students were also participated from various traditional and technical university like MLSU,Techno NJR India etc.; In all more than 3500 participants including students, academicians and research scholars participated and received good responses. For this quiz competition an attempt has been made by asking 40 questions based on food acceptability & consumer awareness to wards the choice of various food & dairy products. Besides this some general questions were also asked.

The format for this quiz and e-certificates was developed through Googleapp. Certificates automatically sent to the successful participants on their registered e-mail ID. In all 854 participants enrolled on very first day of launching of e-quiz. This number was drastically increased about four fold with a tune of 3500 participants. The criterion for qualifying the quiz and eligible for e-certificate was to score above 65 percent. The average responses ranged with in the score of approximately 60 percent. The most myths in the minds of people were regarding exported food products and their packaging and storage.

The organizers of the said quiz were the students of Second year B.Tech (FT)viz; Ms Anusha Upadhyay, Nishtha Agrawal and Janvi Shrimali and other colleagues who helped directly or indirectly to make this event a success.

The whole event was successfully completed with the blessings of our Hon’bleVice-Chancellor Professor Narendra Singh Rathore; Dr.V.D.Mudgal, Dean CDFT, Dr.NikitaWadhawan,Convener and Mrs.RanuNagori, Co-convener who guided the quiz. Besides this we have also get special external guidance and concrete suggestations provided from time to time by Dr H K Jain, Professor &Ex Head, Dept of Statistics, RCA Udaipur and Dr.(Mrs.)SeemaTanwar, Guest Faculty, Department of Dairy and Food Engineering, CDFT, MPUAT, Udaipur.

PRO, MPUAT, Dr. Subodh Sharma conveyed that the overwhelming response from the participants truly showed the extent of awareness spread all throughout the journey of the quiz conducted by College of Dairy and FoodTechnology of Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur.