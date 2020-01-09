CCEA approves Promulgation Of Mineral Laws (a) Ordinance 2020′

The cabinet approved the Mineral Laws Amendment Ordinance 2020 that will open coal sector for foreign direct investment.

CCEA also gave ‘in principle’ approval for strategic disinvestment of equity shareholding of MMTC, National Mineral Development Corporation, MECON and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. and two Odisha State Government PSUs namely; Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd and Odisha Mining Corporation in Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited.

The proposed strategic disinvestment of NINL would unlock resources to be used to finance the social sector/developmental programmes of the Government benefiting the public.

Besides this Cabinet also approved the North East Gas Grid project of Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited with viability Gap Funding or Capital Grant at 60% of the estimated cost of Rs 9265 crore.

Total length of pipeline is 1656 KM .Gas Pipeline Grid would be developed in the 7 states of the North-Eastern region and Sikkim.

